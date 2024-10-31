Republicans ask Pennsylvania court to put on hold decision on mail ballot envelope rules

The rules for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania have been frequently litigated in state and federal courts since absentee and mail-in ballots were allowed for all registered voters by the Legislature in 2019, on the eve of the pandemic. In March, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the requirement of an accurate, handwritten date was enforceable, and in April the state redesigned the envelopes to make it harder for voters to make dating mistakes. The state Supreme Court last month turned down an effort to throw out the dating requirement, and said on Oct. 5 it would not revisit the issue.