Republicans are less enthusiastic about Musk after his feud with Trump, a new AP-NORC poll finds

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 11:00AM

WASHINGTON — Republicans are less enthusiastic about Musk after his feud with Trump, a new AP-NORC poll finds.

