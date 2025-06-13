WASHINGTON — Republicans are less enthusiastic about Musk after his feud with Trump, a new AP-NORC poll finds.
Republicans are less enthusiastic about Musk after his feud with Trump, a new AP-NORC poll finds
Republicans are less enthusiastic about Musk after his feud with Trump, a new AP-NORC poll finds.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 11:00AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran confirms that Israeli strike killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program
Iran confirms that Israeli strike killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program.