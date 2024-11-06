WASHINGTON — Republican Wesley Hunt wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 38th Congressional District.
Republican Wesley Hunt wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 38th Congressional District
Republican Wesley Hunt wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 38th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 2:35AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.