WASHINGTON — Republican Tom Emmer wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District.
Republican Tom Emmer wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District
Republican Tom Emmer wins reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota's 6th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 5:03AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.