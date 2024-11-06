DETROIT — Republican Tom Barrett flips Michigan's 7th House district including the state capital.
Republican Tom Barrett flips Michigan's 7th House district including the state capital
Republican Tom Barrett flips Michigan's 7th House district including the state capital.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 9:12AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.