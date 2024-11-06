WASHINGTON — Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District
Republican Thomas Kean Jr. wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 7th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 5:02AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.