WASHINGTON — Republican Ted Cruz wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Texas.
Republican Ted Cruz wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Texas
Republican Ted Cruz wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Texas.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 4:40AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.