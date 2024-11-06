WASHINGTON — Republican Steve Scalise wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana's 1st Congressional District.
Republican Steve Scalise wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana's 1st Congressional District
Republican Steve Scalise wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana's 1st Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 4:18AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.