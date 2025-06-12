Republican South Carolina House member charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Republican South Carolina House member who prosecutors say used the screen name ''joebidennnn69'' has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of distributing sexual abuse material involving children.
RJ May was arrested Wednesday at his Lexington County home after a lengthy investigation and is scheduled to appear in federal court on Thursday.
An indictment says the three-term Republican used several online names including ''joebidennnn69'' to exchange files on the Kik social media network.
The indictment didn't contain any additional details on the charges, which carry prison terms of five to 20 years upon conviction.
May is a political consultant who has angered fellow House Republicans by running campaigns for candidates running against GOP incumbents in primaries.
After his election in 2020, May helped create the Freedom Caucus, a group of the House's most conservative members who have run their own candidate against the Republican House speaker and refuse to join the Majority Caucus because they say it requires a loyalty pledge.
The mainstream House Republicans aren't the true conservative heart of the GOP, the group said.
The Freedom Caucus released a statement Wednesday night saying they kicked May out of their group after his arrest.