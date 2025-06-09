Republican senators to watch in the maneuvering over Trump's big bill

WASHINGTON — The Senate has set an ambitious timeline for passing President Donald Trump's sweeping legislation to cut taxes and spending. But getting it on the Republican president's desk by July 4 will require some big decisions, and soon.
Republican senators are airing concerns about different parts of the legislation, including cuts to Medicaid, changes to food aid and the impact on the deficit. To push the bill to passage, Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota and other negotiators will need to find a compromise that satisfies both ends of their conference — and that can still satisfy the House, which passed the bill last month by only one vote.
A look at some of the groups and senators who leaders will have to convince as they work to push Trump's ''big, beautiful'' bill toward a Senate vote:
Rural state lawmakers
Every Republican senator represents a state with a rural constituency — and some of their states are among the most rural in the country. Many in those less-populated areas rely heavily on Medicaid for health care, leading several of them to warn that the changes to the program in the bill could be devastating to communities that are already struggling.
Of particular concern is a freeze on a so-called provider tax that some states use to help pay for large portions of their Medicaid programs. The extra tax often leads to higher payments from the federal government, which critics say is a loophole that allows states to inflate their budgets. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and several others have argued that freezing that tax revenue would hurt rural hospitals, in particular.
''Hospitals will close,'' Hawley said last month. ''It's that simple. And that pattern will replicate in states across the country.''
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Thursday that provider taxes in his state are ''the money we use for Medicaid.''