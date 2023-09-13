WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah says he won't run for a 2nd term, likely ending his long political career.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
More from Star Tribune
Politics McCarthy impeachment inquiry into Biden appears to win over even the most reluctant Republicans
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune