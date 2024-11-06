Nation

Republican Rep. Michael Guest won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi

Republican Rep. Michael Guest won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi on Tuesday. Guest was unopposed this year in the primary and general election in central Mississippi's 3rd District. He is a former district attorney who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018. He is chairman of the House Ethics Committee, vice chairman of the Homeland Security Committee and a member of the House Appropriations Committee. Guest is also a member of the Prayer Caucus and the Pro-Life Caucus and has received support from the National Rifle Association.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 1:11AM

JACKSON, Miss. — Republican Rep. Michael Guest won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi on Tuesday. Guest was unopposed this year in the primary and general election in central Mississippi's 3rd District. He is a former district attorney who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2018. He is chairman of the House Ethics Committee, vice chairman of the Homeland Security Committee and a member of the House Appropriations Committee. Guest is also a member of the Prayer Caucus and the Pro-Life Caucus and has received support from the National Rifle Association.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

Democrats hoped Harris would rescue them. On Wednesday, she will reckon with her loss

Once viewed as a potential savior for the Democratic Party after Joe Biden 's reelection campaign stalled, Kamala Harris and her supporters are reckoning with a profound rejection by American voters in this year's presidential election.

Nation

AP Race Call: Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District

Elections

Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump

card image