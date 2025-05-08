Republican race for Georgia Senate seat begins as US Rep. Buddy Carter becomes first GOP candidate

ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter on Thursday became the first Republican to jump into the race to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026, as other hopefuls maneuver following Gov. Brian Kemp's announcement that he won't seek the seat.
Carter, who has long had his eye on statewide office, released a video ad proclaiming that President Donald Trump "has a warrior in Buddy Carter" and attacking Ossoff.
At least six other Georgia Republicans have said they're considering a run for Senate. Best known among them is U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Also included are two other Georgia Republicans in Congress — Mike Collins and Rich McCormick. Other potential candidates include Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, state Insurance Commissioner John King and state Sen. Greg Dolezal.
Though not well-known statewide, Carter has been a political fixture along Georgia's coast for nearly three decades. The 67-year-old pharmacist served as mayor of Pooler just outside Savannah and was a lawmaker in the state House and Senate before being elected to Congress in 2014.
Eric Johnson, who served as the top Republican in the Georgia Senate before making an unsuccessful run for governor in 2010, said he's backing Carter.
''He's known for good constituent service, and he's accessible and visible, some of the things other candidates overlook,'' said Johnson, a retired architect who lives in Effingham County west of Savannah.
He said Carter should also have plenty of money, which he'll need to increase his name-recognition across Georgia's 159 counties. As of March 31, Carter reported having nearly $3.5 million cash on hand to defend his House seat next fall. He could transfer that money to kickstart a Senate race.
Any Republican primary will not only be a race for voters, but for Trump's endorsement. Whoever gets the Trump nod would be stamped as the frontrunner, and an early endorsement could push others away from the race.