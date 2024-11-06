Wires

Republican Pat Fallon wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 4th Congressional District

By The Associated Press

November 6, 2024 at 1:44AM

WASHINGTON — Republican Pat Fallon wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 4th Congressional District.

The Associated Press

