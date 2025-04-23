Republican Nancy Mace fields concerns over university funding during South Carolina town hall

DATAW ISLAND, S.C. — Republican Rep. Nancy Mace faced criticism over the legal wrangling concerning universities and allegations of antisemitism during a town hall at a private, gated island community in her coastal South Carolina district.
The crowd of several hundred, mostly gray-haired attendees on Dataw Island was primarily friendly, with a moderator asking pre-screened questions of Mace on stage. A small group of attendees did walk out after Mace talked about Jewish college students being mistreated by campus protesters, an issue that has become a flashpoint in the Trump administration's feud with institutions of higher learning.
That includes Harvard University, which this week filed suit to halt a federal freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grants after the institution said it would defy the Trump administration's demands, which include limiting activism on campus. The administration has argued universities allowed antisemitism to go unchecked at campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza
''I support all Jews in Israel, thank you very much,'' Mace said. ''They are our best friend, and Christians are in their fight with them. I support them 100%, and it says a lot about the folks walking out of here, when I'm talking about protesting Jews and religion.''
The conversation later turned back to federal funding for colleges, including Harvard, with Mace saying she supported efforts to rein in schools that are ''raising lunatics.''
''We don't like the antisemitism on their campus,'' Mace said. ''They shouldn't get any federal funding.''
Mace has often invited confrontation, posting to her social media videos of conflicts with protesters and people who come to her events. As she drove to the Dataw Island event, she posted a video of herself on social media, waving at people gathered to protest her appearance.
Wednesday's RSVP-only event was hosted by the Dataw Island Owners Association, and questions were submitted to a moderator in advance. According to Dataw Island's website, the 870-acre property, about 6 miles (9.66 kilometers) east of Beaufort, boasts 36 holes of golf, a private marina, a 25,000 square-foot clubhouse and about 1,100 homesites, with completed homes ranging above $2 million.