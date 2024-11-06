WASHINGTON — Republican Michael Baumgartner wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 5th Congressional District.
Republican Michael Baumgartner wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 5th Congressional District
Republican Michael Baumgartner wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 5th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 9:46PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.