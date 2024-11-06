WASHINGTON — Republican Lloyd Smucker wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District.
Republican Lloyd Smucker wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District
Republican Lloyd Smucker wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 11th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 4:10AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.