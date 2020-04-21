– American intelligence officials' determination that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to assist Donald Trump's candidacy was fundamentally sound and untainted by politics, according to a key Republican-led Senate review released Tuesday. The findings undercut long-standing allegations by Trump and his allies that the officials were biased against him.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, which conducted the three-year study, had already given the work of the CIA and the FBI an interim stamp of approval, but the 158-page report Tuesday presented new detail about the government's attempts in 2016 and 2017 to make sense of Russia's attacks. Much of the report's contents about the Intelligence Community Assessment were considered highly sensitive and blacked out by the Trump administration.

"The ICA reflects strong trade­craft, sound analytical reasoning and proper justification of disagreement in the one analytical line where it occurred," said Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., the panel's chairman. "The committee found no reason to dispute the intelligence community's conclusions."

The endorsement by Burr's committee comes at a key moment for the intelligence agencies. The Trump administration has stepped up its scrutiny of both the agencies' examination of Russian interference in 2016 and the origins of the FBI's Russia investigation around the same time. Trump's conservative allies have long painted the bureau's inquiry as hopelessly tainted by politics even as independent reviews debunked the notion of an anti-Trump plot.

Some of them immediately criticized the Senate report. Fred Fleitz, a former CIA officer who briefly served in the Trump administration, dismissed it as "a whitewash."

Still, the reception for the findings was muted. When the inquiry began in early 2017, it was one of the most closely followed in the history of Congress, casting a cloud over Trump's presidency that could not be dismissed as merely partisan. But with the investigation into the same topic by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, long since put to rest; an impeachment fight over a largely unrelated matter behind the country; and a pandemic currently reshaping every aspect of life, the Russia inquiry has become an afterthought for most Americans.

The Justice Department is examining whether the CIA or other intelligence agencies overstated President Vladimir Putin's support of the Trump campaign, as part of an inquiry being led by John H. Durham, a federal prosecutor. Many Republicans argue that Moscow was trying to sow chaos in the United States, not support any one candidate. But the Senate report could shore up the intelligence agencies' conclusions.