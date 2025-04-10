Republican-led House passes bill to limit nationwide orders from federal district judges

WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Wednesday mostly along party lines that limits the authority of federal district judges to issue nationwide orders, as Republicans react to several court rulings against the Trump administration.
In many cases, the courts are questioning whether the firings of federal workers, freezing of federal funds and shuttering of long-running federal offices are unlawful actions by the executive branch and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.
The pace of nationwide injunctions has certainly increased during Donald Trump's presidency. Republicans are arguing that the increase is the result of ''activist liberal judges.'' Democrats counter that the courts are simply striking down illegal executive orders and actions from the Trump administration. They also note that some of the judges issuing the injunctions were nominated by Republican presidents.
The bill passed by a vote of 219-213. It limits the scope of injunctive relief ordered by a district judge to those parties before the court, rather than applying the relief nationally. But the bill is unlikely to advance through the Senate, where at least some Democratic support would be needed.
The Congressional Research Service said it's difficult to get an exact count on the number of nationwide injunctions. It's not a legal term with a precise definition, so counts vary based on methodology. But it identified 86 nationwide injunctions issued during the first Trump administration and 28 cases during Joe Biden's presidency. It found 17 nationwide injunctions as of March 27 in Trump's second term.
Republicans have rallied around the view that federal courts are overstepping and treating Trump's actions differently than those of previous presidents. Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., said that a single district court judge can hold the ''America First agenda hostage indefinitely'' and ''this must end.''
"We are experiencing a constitutional crisis, a judicial coup d'etat,'' added Rep. Bob Onder, R-Mo.
Democrats said that Trump's reliance on executive orders to enact his agenda and purposefully sidestep Congress are part of why the courts have weighed in more frequently against Trump.