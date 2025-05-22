WASHINGTON — Republican-led House approves tax bill after grueling all-night session, taking a major step forward for Trump's agenda.
Republican-led House approves tax bill after grueling all-night session, taking a major step forward for Trump's agenda
Republican-led House approves tax bill after grueling all-night session, taking a major step forward for Trump's agenda.
The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 10:57AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
UK court lifts a block on Britain handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius, allowing deal to be signed
UK court lifts a block on Britain handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius, allowing deal to be signed.