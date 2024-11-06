WASHINGTON — Republican Lance Gooden wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 5th Congressional District.
Republican Lance Gooden wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 5th Congressional District
Republican Lance Gooden wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 5th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 3:03AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.