WASHINGTON — Republican Katherine Piccinini advances to the general election for U.S. House in California's 10th Congressional District.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Roving rumbles after event at Roseville HS erupt at 2 fast-food restaurants; up to 200 involved
More from Star Tribune
East Metro Roving rumbles after event at Roseville HS erupt at 2 fast-food restaurants; up to 200 involved
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune