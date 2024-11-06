WASHINGTON — Republican John Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 31st Congressional District.
Republican John Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 31st Congressional District
Republican John Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 31st Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 2:52AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.