WASHINGTON — Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo.
Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo
Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 13, 2024 at 2:39AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo
Republican Gabe Evans wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Yadira Caraveo.