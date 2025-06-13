Republican enthusiasm for Musk cools after his feud with Trump, a new AP-NORC poll finds

Musk's overall popularity hasn't shifted, the poll found, and most of the shift among Democrats and Republicans was between ''very'' and ''somewhat'' strong opinions. Americans are less likely to view him favorably than his electric vehicle company, Tesla. That said, about half of Americans have a negative opinion of Tesla, highlighting another challenge for Musk when the company has dropped in value and been the target of protests in the U.S. and Europe. About one-third have a favorable view of Tesla, while about 2 in 10 don't know enough to say.