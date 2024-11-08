WASHINGTON — Republican Don Bacon wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
Republican Don Bacon wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Republican Don Bacon wins reelection to U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 8, 2024 at 11:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Andrea Salinas wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 6th Congressional District.