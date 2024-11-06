WASHINGTON — Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District
Republican Derrick Van Orden wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 5:12PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Raul Ruiz wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 25th Congressional District.