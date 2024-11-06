Wires

Republican Derek Schmidt wins election to U.S. House in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 4:14AM

WASHINGTON — Republican Derek Schmidt wins election to U.S. House in Kansas' 2nd Congressional District.

