WASHINGTON — Republican Deb Fischer wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nebraska.
Republican Deb Fischer wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nebraska
Republican Deb Fischer wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nebraska.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 6, 2024 at 5:08AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
Democrat Nikki Budzinski wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 13th Congressional District.