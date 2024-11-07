Wires

Republican Dave McCormick wins election to U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, beating incumbent Bob Casey

Republican Dave McCormick wins election to U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, beating incumbent Bob Casey.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 7, 2024 at 9:09PM

WASHINGTON — Republican Dave McCormick wins election to U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania, beating incumbent Bob Casey.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say

132 structures destroyed in Southern California wildfire as fierce winds expected to subside, officials say.

Wires

Republican Young Kim wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 40th Congressional District

Wires

Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District