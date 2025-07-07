Republican Chris Carr raises $1.25M more for 2026 Georgia governor bid

Carr took the unprecedented step of announcing his run for governor in November in part because he said he needed to get an early jump on fundraising. He could face Republican rivals with enough personal wealth to fund their own campaigns. Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, whose family has made a fortune running and supplying gas stations, is expected to announce his bid for governor in the coming weeks. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who sold a substantial engineering company, could also make a bid in the Republican primary.