Reports of Trump deportation plans highlight abuse of migrants in Libya

CAIRO — Reports of plans to deport migrants from the U.S. to Libya, a country with a documented history of serious human rights violations and abuse of migrants, have spotlighted the difficulties they face in the lawless North African nation.
Migrants in Libya are routinely arbitrarily detained and placed in squalid detention centers where they are subjected to extortion, abuse, rape and killings.
A U.N.-backed, independent fact-finding mission found evidence that crimes against humanity had been committed against migrants in Libya. Victims were subjected to enslavement, forced disappearance, torture and murder, among other crimes, the investigators found. Dead migrants have been found in mass graves across the country, while tens of thousands of others have drowned trying to escape Libya on smugglers' boats.
''It's hell on earth for migrants,'' said Tarek Megerisi, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
''All they will have are different forms of abuse — if they are lucky enough, they will end up on a rickety boat in the Mediterranean,'' added Megerisi, who is Libyan.
A fractured country ruled by militias
Libya plunged into chaos after a 2011 NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. The country split, with rival administrations in the east and west backed by a web of rogue militias.
''Their main business model is smuggling, and people smuggling is a major part of that,'' Megerisi said.