INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting has been reported late Thursday at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Star reports police issued a news release around 11:30 p.m. saying multiple victims were located at the facility near the airport.
It is unclear exactly how many people were shot and the severity of their injuries.
Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 26 of Derek Chauvin trial: Closing arguments set for Monday after Chauvin doesn't testify
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 26 of Derek Chauvin trial: Closing arguments set for Monday after Chauvin doesn't testify
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 26 of Derek Chauvin trial: Closing arguments set for Monday after Chauvin doesn't testify
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 26 of Derek Chauvin trial: Closing arguments set for Monday after Chauvin doesn't testify
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Reports: Multiple people shot at Indianapolis Fedex facility
A shooting has been reported late Thursday at a Fedex facility in Indianapolis.
Variety
'Hillbilly' to Capitol Hill? Author eyes Senate bid in Ohio
Rodney Muterspaw figures J.D. Vance has already shown he's got what it takes to be a U.S. senator.
Nation
Podcast helped in hunt for 1996 killer of California student
Chris Lambert would like to get back to making music but he can't seem to stop chasing a ghost that has haunted him for nearly 25 years.
Politics
White House: Intel on Russian 'bounties' on US troops shaky
The White House says that the intelligence community does not have conclusive evidence that Russian intelligence operatives encouraged the Taliban to attack American troops in Afghanistan.
Nation
Alert level raised for Aleutian Islands volcano emitting ash
A volcano in Alaska's Aleutian Islands chain has continued to emit ash, the Alaska Volcano Observatory reported Thursday, prompting officials to raise the alert level.