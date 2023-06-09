MILAN — Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to a Milan hospital where he spent 45 days this spring being treated for a lung infection and chronic leukemia, Italian media reported Friday.

The 86-year-old media mogul and former three-time premier was readmitted to San Raffaele Hospital, where he was expected to spend at least one night, Italian news agency LaPresse reported, citing anonymous sources.

Berlusconi spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation.

Berlusconi was discharged from San Raffaele exactly three weeks ago.

His Forza Italia Party is part of Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition but currently has no Cabinet posts. Berlusconi holds a seat in the Italian Senate.