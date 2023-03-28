MEXICO CITY — A Mexican newspaper reports that at least three dozen migrants died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border.
The Diario de Juarez newspaper citied unnamed sources in the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office. It reported the fire occurred late Monday at a facility across the border from El Paso, Texas.
Neither Mexico's National Immigration Institute nor the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office responded immediately to requests for confirmation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Reports: Dozens dead in fire at migrant facility in Mexico
A Mexican newspaper reports that at least three dozen migrants died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border.
Business
US, Japan reach deal on vital minerals for EV batteries
Japan and the United States have reached an agreement on trade in critical minerals for electric vehicle batteries, part of an effort to diversify supply chains and reduce reliance on China for strategically important resources.
Business
France braces for violence in new wave of pension protests
Protests and strikes against unpopular pension reforms kicked off again Tuesday across France, with police security ramped up against feared violence and government warnings that radical demonstrators intend ''to destroy, to injure and to kill."
World
Freed 'Hotel Rwanda' hero in Qatar, heading to family in US
The man who inspired the film ''Hotel Rwanda'' and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence has arrived in Qatar on his way to reuniting with family in the United States.
World
UN says Afghan girls' education activist arrested in Kabul
An Afghan rights activist who has campaigned for girls' education has been arrested in Kabul, the United Nations said on Tuesday.