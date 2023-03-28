Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican newspaper reports that at least three dozen migrants died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border.

The Diario de Juarez newspaper citied unnamed sources in the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office. It reported the fire occurred late Monday at a facility across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Neither Mexico's National Immigration Institute nor the Chihuahua state prosecutor's office responded immediately to requests for confirmation.