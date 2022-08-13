The Timberwolves are in the process of hiring two more Denver Nuggets executives, the Denver Post reported.
Wolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly formerly held that role with the Nuggets. The Post reported Connelly is hiring his brother, Joe, who is the Nuggets director of pro personnel, to be Wolves scouting director.
Also headed to Minnesota, according to the Post, is scouting director Jon Wallace, who will be the Wolves director of player personnel and general manager of the G League's Iowa Wolves.
