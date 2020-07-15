BEIJING — A 15-year-old boy has died in western Mongolia of bubonic plague, the country's national news agency reported.
The Health Ministry said laboratory tests confirmed the teenager died of plague that he contracted from an infected marmot, according to the Montsame News Agency.
The case prompted the government to impose a quarantine on a portion of the province of Gobi-Altai. Montsame said 15 people who had contact with the boy were isolated.
