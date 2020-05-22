LA CROSSE, Wis. — An investigation found that a La Crosse County Jail inmate who was found dead in his cell in February died of natural causes, authorities said Friday.
The La Crosse Police Department investigated the death of 57-year-old Jeffrey Nottestad of Hixton. An autopsy was conducted at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office said Friday the autopsy and investigation concluded that Nottestad died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected.
Nottestad was being held in the jai l on a probation warrant issued by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Jailers and emergency responders were unsuccessful in reviving him.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Coronavirus
Trump raises tension on reopening churches
Catholic leaders and Gov. Tim Walz met again Friday but made no announcement about reaching common ground.
Coronavirus
'Safety comes first': COVID-19 causes State Fair to be called off
Although the COVID-19 infection peak in Minnesota is expected in July, the threat of contagion killed this year's event, which draws hundreds of thousands from around the state.
Coronavirus
Register for Strib Live: A virtual town hall with U doctors about COVID-19
Join us at 3 p.m. next Wednesday, May 27, for a virtual town hall on how the University of Minnesota medical community is confronting COVID-19.…
Coronavirus
Virus hits hard in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood
The high number of cases — roughly 6% of the city's total — fall in a neighborhood known for its vibrant East African community, with many in high-rise apartments.