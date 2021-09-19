TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's top leader has appointed a pilot of Russian fighter jets to command the nation's air force, state television reported Sunday.
It said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's choice is Air Force Brig. Gen. Hamid Vahedi.
Vahedi, 56, trained on a simulator for a Sukhoi-24, a Russian fighter jet, from 2000 to 2001. He worked as the acting commander of the air force since 2018. As commander, Vahedi succeeds F-14 Tomcat pilot Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh.
The change is part of routine replacement of army commanders.
The country's air force has both Russian and American-made made jet fighters in service.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
UN, US, UK condemn Houthis' execution of 9 Yemenis
The United Nations, the United States and the United Kingdom on Sunday condemned the executions of nine Yemenis by the country's Houthi rebels over allegations that they were involved in the killing of a senior Houthi official in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition more than three years ago.
World
East Libya forces say 2 helicopters crashed, killing 2
Forces loyal to a powerful Libyan commander said two military planes crashed on Sunday over a village in eastern Libya, killing at least two officers.
World
Syrian, Jordanian defense officials discuss border security
Syria's defense minister met on Sunday with Jordan's army chief in Amman, the Jordanian capital, after Syrian troops captured several rebel-held areas near Jordan's border, state media reported.
World
New Hong Kong electors decided with only 1 opposition member
Results for the vote for members of Hong Kong's Election Committee were finalized Monday after hours of delays, with just one opposition-leaning candidate elected to the 1,500-strong committee.
World
AP Interview: UN chief warns China, US to avoid new Cold War
Warning of a potential new Cold War, the head of the United Nations implored China and the United States to repair their "completely dysfunctional" relationship before problems between the two large and deeply influential countries spill over even further into the rest of the planet.