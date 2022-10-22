STATE COLLEGE, PA. — Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan remains a game-time decision for Saturday night's game at No. 16 Penn State, and ESPN reported that the sixth-year senior's status is "somewhere between questionable and doubtful'' because of a concussion.

Morgan accompanied the team to State College on Friday, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Star Tribune.

Morgan was injured in last week's loss at Illinois when he took a hit to the head in the fourth quarter and did not return to the game. He was evaluated at a local hospital and returned to Minnesota on the team flight. On Monday, coach P.J. Fleck said Morgan "woke up Sunday and surprisingly felt really good.'' Morgan was expected to attend practice this week, Fleck said, but didn't reveal to what degree the quarterback would participate.

If Morgan can't play, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis is expected to start, ESPN reported during "College GameDay'.' Kaliakmanis took over after Morgan left the Illinois game and completed two of six passes for 17 yards with two interceptions. For the season, the Antioch, Ill., native is 5-for-11 for 84 yards and has rushed seven times for 5 yards.

Kaliakmanis would be making his first start in the frenzied atmosphere of Penn State's "White Out'' game in front of a crowd of 107,000 or more.

Cole Kramer, a fourth-year sophomore from Eden Prairie, is the Gophers' other option to start at quarterback.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (shoulder) also is a game-time decision.