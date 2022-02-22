DAMASCUS, Syria — An electrical short circuit caused a fire in a hospital in northern Syria early Tuesday that killed three patients, state media reported.
The fire department chief in the city of Aleppo was quoted by the SANA news agency as saying the blaze started in a room at the private Andalus Surgical Hospital. It killed two elderly women and a man, who died of smoke inhalation.
SANA said other patients were transferred to different hospitals in Aleppo, Syria's largest city and a former commercial center.
Syria's medical sector was hard-hit by the country's conflict that began in March 2011 and has killed about half a million people and left large parts of the country destroyed.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners
European Union member countries agreed Tuesday that they should further facilitate tourist travel into the 27-nation bloc for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recovered from COVID-19.
Business
Lawmakers give Putin permission to use force outside Russia
Lawmakers gave Russian President Vladimir Putin permission to use military force outside the country on Tuesday — a move that could presage a broader attack on Ukraine after the U.S. said an invasion was already underway there.
Business
World leaders focus on how to punish Russia over Ukraine
Shocked by Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, world leaders moved quickly Tuesday to impose as forceful a response as possible in hopes of averting a full-blown war in Europe.
World
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know in the escalating crisis
From a hastily convened meeting of the United Nations Security Council to capitals around the world, leaders have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two pro-Russia regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and his order to send troops there.
Business
EXPLAINER: What is the Russia-Europe Nord Stream 2 pipeline?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has suspended the certification process for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline after Russia recognized separatist-held regions in eastern Ukraine.