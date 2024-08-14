BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia says the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona.
Sports
Report: Father of Spain forward Lamine Yamal hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona
Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia says the father of 17-year-old Spain soccer star Lamine Yamal has been hospitalized after being stabbed near Barcelona.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
Citing unnamed official sources, the paper said that Mounir Nasraoui was stabbed multiple times.
La Vanguardia said Nasraoui was in serious but stable condition.
Some arrests had been made, according to La Vanguardia, without giving details.
Local police did not immediately respond to a request late Wednesday from The Associated Press for comment.
Spain won the European Championship in July with Yamal part of the winning team and setting up Nico Williams' opening goal in a 2-1 win over England. He also won the tournament's best young player award just a day after he turned 17.
__
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
More from Sports
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 300th homer, reaching that milestone faster than any other player when he connected against the Chicago White Sox during a 10-2 victory on Wednesday night.