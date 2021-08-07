MINNEAPOLIS — An Orono man who crashed his car last month and killed two passengers, including the son of the Minnesota men's hockey team, had a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit, police said.

The driver, identified as James David Blue, 51, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after the crash that killed Mack Motzko, 20, son of Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko, and Sam Schuneman, 24, of Maple Grove.

According to authorities, high speed and alcohol were factors in the crash that happened near Blue's Lake Minnetonka home on the night of July 25.

The Orono Police Department said in a release that lab results showed Blue's blood alcohol content to be 0.175. Minnesota's legal alcohol driving limit is 0.08.

Data analyzed from the vehicle's airbag module indicated that Blue was going anywhere from 94 to 99 miles per hour seconds before the crash.

A criminal complaint with charges is expected to be filed by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, police said.