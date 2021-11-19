SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Report: California wildfires killed up to 14,000 giant sequoias in 2 years, nearly 20% of all the Earth's largest tree.
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Minneapolis landlord fined $133,500 for 'horrific' conditions of 'biblical plague proportions'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune