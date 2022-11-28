BERLIN — Iran has released a 76-year-old dual Iranian-Austrian citizen from prison for health reasons, the Austria Press Agency reported Monday.
APA quoted the Austrian foreign ministry confirming that Massud Mossaheb was given indefinite medical leave.
The ministry said "intensive diplomatic efforts" had led to his release, which was first reported by Austrian daily Die Presse.
APA reported that Mossaheb must remain in Iran and report to authorities every other week.
Mossaheb was arrested on suspicion of espionage in early 2019 during a visit to Tehran.
He was subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Two other Austrians remain imprisoned in Iran, APA reported.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Toronto police charge man in 1983 killings of 2 women
A 61-year-old man has been charged in the cold case killings of two women who were found dead in their Toronto homes within months of each other almost four decades ago, police said Monday.
World
Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador
Authorities in El Salvador on Monday warned residents near the Chaparrastique volcano in the country's east to be alert after it began to erupt.
World
New arrest warrant issued for McCann suspect in other cases
Authorities in Germany said Monday they have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a German man who is also suspected in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago.
World
Spotlight on illegal buildings as Ischia death toll now at 8
The Italian resort island of Ischia has a long history of natural disasters, but experts say this weekend's landslide that has killed eight people and left five missing was exacerbated by a combination of climate change and often-illegal excessive development.
World
Poles vent anger at leader over his policies, ideas on women
Protesters gathered Monday at the home of Poland's ruling party leader to vent anger at what they regard as an erosion of women's rights under his conservative government and a recent remark about women using alcohol.