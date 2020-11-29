Join Michael Rand for a postgame recap after this afternoon's game between the Vikings and Carolina Panthers from U.S. Bank Stadium.
You can see it here or watch and comment on the Star Tribune Sports Facebook video page.
StribSports Live is presented by X-Golf.
And you can tap here to see previous StribSports Live shows.
Gophers
Incarnate Word beats Our Lady of the Lake 84-71
Keaston Willis scored 18 points as Incarnate Word topped Our Lady of the Lake 84-71 on Sunday.
Gophers
Sid instant replay: Joe Salem exits University of Minnesota football
On every remaining Sunday in 2020, the Star Tribune will republish a memorable Sid Hartman column. This is Sid's column from Oct. 26, 1983: after Gophers football coach Joe Salem had resigned.
Gophers
Alston Jr. carries Boise St. past Sam Houston St. 86-55
Derrick Alston Jr. had 27 points as Boise State rolled past Sam Houston State 86-55 on Sunday.
Vikings
Pats keep playoff hopes alive with 20-17 win over Cardinals
The Patriots' comeback started with a goal-line stand to end the first half and ended with yet another big win to keep alive their playoff hopes.
Gophers
Tulane holds on for 68-66 win over Lipscomb
Jaylen Forbes and Jordan Walker each scored 16 points and Tulane held off Lipscomb for a 68-66 win on Sunday.