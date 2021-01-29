Nyla Conaway, 19, remembers being "called out" for changing her profile picture on Instagram in solidarity for … something. She can't quite remember what for, only that an older student she didn't know told her it was a scam. "It just made me feel really embarrassed, like a ton of people had seen it and now I just looked really stupid," she said.

Katie Wehrman, 18, still feels guilty for calling out a boy in her high school for something he said about a local politician and LGBT rights — schooling him in an all-class Snapchat group.

Sophia Hanna, 18, has never been called out but has spent more time than she'd like to admit during this pandemic watching two beauty bloggers call each other out.

"It just fires something emotionally," she said, noting that she doesn't even like makeup tutorials. "There's like a dopamine trigger that makes me keep scrolling."

The women are students in a class taught by Loretta J. Ross, a visiting professor at Smith College who is challenging them to identify the characteristics, and limits, of call-out culture: the act of publicly shaming another person for behavior deemed unacceptable. Calling out may be described as a sister to dragging, cousin to problematic, and one of the many things that can add up to cancellation.

"I am challenging the call-out culture," Ross said from her home in Atlanta, where she was lecturing on Zoom to students on a recent evening. "I think you can understand how calling out is toxic. It really does alienate people, and makes them fearful of speaking up."

That perspective has made Ross, 67, an unlikely figure in the culture wars. A radical Black feminist who has been doing human rights work for four decades, she was one of the signatories of a widely denounced letter in Harper's Magazine, for which she herself was called out.

"There's such an irony for being called out for calling out the calling-out culture," she said. "It really was amusing."

At Smith College, Ross teaches courses called White Supremacy in the Age of Trump, of which the "calling in" module is part, and Reproductive Justice. Yet she tells students when they enroll: "If you need a trigger warning or a safe space, I urge you to drop this class."

"I think we overuse that word 'trigger' when really we mean discomfort," she said. "And we should be able to have uncomfortable conversations."

She doesn't believe that people should be publicly shamed for accidentally misgendering a classmate, which she once did, leading to a Title IX complaint that was later dismissed; for sending a stupid tweet they now regret; or for, say, admitting they once liked a piece of pop culture now viewed in a different light, such as "The Cosby Show."

"If it were on TV right now, I'd watch the reruns," she said.

Ross thinks call-out culture has taken conversations that could have once been learning opportunities and turned them into mud wrestling on message boards, YouTube comments, Twitter, and at colleges like Smith, where proving one's commitment to social justice has become something of a varsity sport.

"I think this is also related to something I just discovered called doom scrolling," Ross told the students. "I think we actually sabotage our own happiness with this unrestrained anger. And I have to honestly ask: Why are you making choices to make the world crueler than it needs to be and calling that being 'woke'?"

The antidote to that outrage cycle, Ross says, is "calling in." Calling in is like calling out, but done privately and with respect. "It's a call-out done with love," she said. That may mean simply sending someone a private message, or even ringing that person up on the telephone to discuss the matter, or simply taking a breath before commenting, screenshotting or demanding one "do better" without explaining how.

Calling out assumes the worst. Calling in involves conversation, compassion and context, Ross says. It doesn't mean a person should ignore harm, slight or damage, but nor should she, he or they exaggerate it. "Every time somebody disagrees with me it's not 'verbal violence,' " Ross said.

Civil conversation between parties who disagree has also been part of activism, including her own, for quite some time.

As executive director of the D.C. Rape Crisis Center from 1979 to 1982, she used her own story of sexual assault to facilitate a conversation with incarcerated rapists, teaching them Black feminist theory.

Later, as the program and research director for the Center for Democratic Renewal, which monitored hate groups, she found herself on a mountaintop in rural Tennessee, teaching anti-racism to women whose families were members of the Ku Klux Klan.

She thought of what her organization's founder, the Rev. C.T. Vivian — who had been Martin Luther King's field general — told her when she started her job: "When you ask people to give up hate, you have to be there for them when they do."

And so she was. In the early 1990s, Ross accompanied Floyd Cochran, once the national spokesman for the Aryan Nations, on a national atonement tour.

"Here's a guy who had never done anything but be a Nazi since he was 14 years old, and now he was 35 with no job, no education, no hope. And we helped people like them," she said.

The idea of "calling in" occurred to Ross at a speech she was organizing at Smith in 2015 to honor Gloria Steinem. What was up with all the nastiness she saw on Twitter? she asked a young woman.

"Oh, you mean 'calling out'?" the woman said.

"You-all named it?" Ross said in surprise.

She soon assembled a group of students to practice her techniques of "calling in" and took the message on the road. During quarantine this summer, she began offering an online course called Calling In the Calling Out Culture, and is working on a book of the same name.

The students are eager to practice calling in, or least trying. But they have questions.

What's the difference between calling in and a regular confrontation? What if calling out in fact is the most effective way to seek progress — as with, say, a public figure? And when is politely trying to "call in" simply no longer effective?

"You can't be responsible for someone else's inability to grow," Ross said. "We have a saying in the movement: Some people you can work with, and some people you can work around. But the thing that I want to emphasize is that the calling-in practice means you always keep a seat at the table for them if they come back."