Replacements guitarist and Minnesota music hero Slim Dunlap dies after long illness

In addition to Chrissie and Emily, Dunlap is also survived by his twin children, Delia and Louie Dunlap, and their families, including six grandchildren; plus his three sisters, Mary Dunlap, Jane Hanson and Elizabeth Todd-Brown. The family said a celebration of life will be planned at a future date. The Slim Dunlap Fund set up after his stroke (slimdunlap21@gmail.com via PayPal) is still active and can be used for memorials.