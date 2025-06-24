Rep. Robert Garcia elected top Democrat on Oversight panel, setting new path for party's opposition

WASHINGTON — Rep. Robert Garcia was elected the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight Committee on Tuesday, charting a new direction for the party's opposition to congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump's administration.
Garcia, of California, won the job overwhelmingly in a closed-door vote of the House Democratic caucus. He beat out Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts, 150-63.
Afterward, Garcia thanked colleagues who also sought the top job and promised the Democratic side of the committee would be focused on rooting out government corruption and increasing government efficiency.
''Efficiency is not DOGE,'' Garcia said, referring to the Department of Government Efficiency. ''Efficiency is actually making government work better for our constituents across the country, and that's what we're going to focus on.''
House Oversight is among the most prominent committees in Congress — and one of its most consistently partisan. As the top Democrat, Garcia will be thrust into the spotlight as Republicans conduct several high-profile investigations, including the unfolding inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden's health in office.
Garcia said the committee's Democratic staffers are ''ready for consistent leadership" and promised ''to get immediately to work.''
The ranking Democrat spot opened up after Rep. Gerry Connelly of Virginia died in late May following treatment for esophageal cancer. Other Democrats who ran for the job included Lynch, Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas and Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland.
Crockett and Mfume dropped out of the race after Garcia on Monday won the support of the Democrats' steering committee, which sets party priorities.