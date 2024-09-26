New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted, sources say

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, talks to the press in front of the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe after a visit to the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Oct. 4, 2023. Mayor Adams nixed a planned Sunday, March 24, 2024 trip to the U.S.-Mexico border over security concerns. Adams was slated to depart Saturday night to visit Brownsville and McAllen, Texas. The Democrat was expected to meet with U.S. immigration leaders as his city struggles to house new migrants seeking asylum. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, file) (Eduardo Verdugo/The Associated Press)